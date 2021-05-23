Since it’s an odd posts day, here is another one. For those of you who aren’t aware, the first UFO sighting in the Arab world was in Kuwait back in 1978 and then again in 79. Reports of the sightings were published in newspapers and even the Kuwait Institute for Scientific Research (KISR) got involved.
I’ve posted about the sighting before but this morning I found an interview with the photographer who captured photos of the UFO (Ali Shash) as well as an eye witness who contacted the press. The interview was shot the same week as the sighting since the eyewitness starts off by stating it was Friday 11:30AM when he spotted the UFO from his window which faces the Qadsia stadium. Very interesting stuff and I love that this interview is available online to view.
So the first documented sighting of a UFO in Kuwait was reported by a Palestinian.
And you posted this interview a week after Palestine went through the most traumatizing period its gone through in seven years.
A crazy ass conspiracy theorist would have a field day with all of this!
putting on my tin foil hat
Hahahahaha
I wonder if anyone who was around in 1979 remembers hearing about or seeing these things? Would be great to hear from someone who was there.
Weren’t there more sightings in the 90’s? My mother remembers a news story of how someone was even abducted.
Pretty sure that’s just people getting kidnapped in real life and someone blaming it on “ALIENS”
From what I heard, the guy was taken to a hospital where they found microchips under his skin and no incisions that could indicate that they were placed there normally.