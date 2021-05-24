I found a ton of old ads online and decided to go through them and pick out the most memorable ones to me growing up in Kuwait during the 80s. I think the one that caught my interest the most was the Al Khalejiah Complex ad. So very few people remember that when Al Khalejiah Complex originally opened it was one large department store. The only reason I remember it is because that’s where I used to go get my Legos from so it was pretty cool finding this commercial.

The Samsung and Indesit commercials were also great finds since I used to find their tunes extremely catchy as a kid. Anyway check out the full list below of my favorites:

7up

Al Khalejiah Complex

Americana 1

Americana 2

Coast

Crest

Dalal Oil

Filfila

Fotofast

Hardees

Hungry Bunny

Indesit

Kiri 1

Kiri 2

Kit Kat

KDD 1

KDD 2

Kentucky Fried Chicken

Kitco

Kuwait Dairy Co

Like Cola

National Bank of Kuwait 1

National Bank of Kuwait 2

Pepsi

Pizza Italia 1

Pizza Italia 2

Safeway

Samsung

Shani

Sultan Center 1

Sultan Center 2

Sunkist

Tikka

Toyota

Wazza Tea

Zest

If you want to go through all the commercials and find some other ones, click here.