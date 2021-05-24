I found a ton of old ads online and decided to go through them and pick out the most memorable ones to me growing up in Kuwait during the 80s. I think the one that caught my interest the most was the Al Khalejiah Complex ad. So very few people remember that when Al Khalejiah Complex originally opened it was one large department store. The only reason I remember it is because that’s where I used to go get my Legos from so it was pretty cool finding this commercial.
The Samsung and Indesit commercials were also great finds since I used to find their tunes extremely catchy as a kid. Anyway check out the full list below of my favorites:
7up
Al Khalejiah Complex
Americana 1
Americana 2
Coast
Crest
Dalal Oil
Filfila
Fotofast
Hardees
Hungry Bunny
Indesit
Kiri 1
Kiri 2
Kit Kat
KDD 1
KDD 2
Kentucky Fried Chicken
Kitco
Kuwait Dairy Co
Like Cola
National Bank of Kuwait 1
National Bank of Kuwait 2
Pepsi
Pizza Italia 1
Pizza Italia 2
Safeway
Samsung
Shani
Sultan Center 1
Sultan Center 2
Sunkist
Tikka
Toyota
Wazza Tea
Zest
If you want to go through all the commercials and find some other ones, click here.
Leave A Comment