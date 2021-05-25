Construction of the Sheikh Jaber Causeway Vaccination Centre is done and is now set to open soon. The drive-thru vaccination centre will be able to handle 5,000 cars a day and was built by KIPIC and KOC for the Ministry of Health.
KIPIC have posted some pictures of the centre on their instagram account and you can check them out here.
I’ve asked for more information like when they’re planning to open it and once I get the info I’ll update this post.
Update: Here is some more info, the center can handle 4,000-5,000 people depending on the working hours that will be set by the government. There are 20 stations and each can handle around 8 cars at once. It took only one month to set up. No launch date was shared with me.
Is this where they are storing astrazeneca? LOL
WTF is my second shot!
When I will get my second dose : now 6 weeks completed of first dose.
When will i get the first dose?
For all those who are asking about the Oxford-Astrazenica, the interval between both doses is 3 months. This insures the vaccine gives as much protection as possible, dont ask me how as I’m not a virologist. I would have expected people to research a vaccine prior to receiving a shot but clearly people here are used to being spoon fed.
When the AstraZeneca vaccine was first released and at the time of the first doses, the research that recommended 3 months between doses wasn’t published yet… It came later and many governments including ours jumped at the chance to delay second doses and administer first doses to as many people as possible.
Of course this does not excuse the current mess we’re in with the delays.
Was waiting for that update. Thanks. Any idea if the center is open for expatriates as well? I saw a board there, reading “Show vaccination appointment” there, which apparently means it is not a walk-in vaccination center.
There are no walk in centers you need to get an appointment
Just curious, who would that be for? Assuming it’s for the general public, what if you don’t drive or have a car? They mention 5000 cars. Do you stay in your car for the vaccine? These may be dumb questions but I’m just trying to figure out where Kuwait is heading with this. Seems silly if you will still need an appointment. But I am trying to stay positive.
These drive thru centers are common around the world, my mum got hers at the dodgers stadium drive thru in LA, she had to get appointment. My friends mum got hers at a drive thru stadium in the UK as well, also by appointment. I’m not aware of any vaccine center anywhere in the world that doesn’t require an appointment.
This also isn’t replacing the other clinics around the country, this is supplementary.
A lot of places around L.A. are actually walk-ins right now. California did really great with the vaccine rollout. Significantly better and faster distribution than the “oil rich” country :p
Ah yes you’re right, I just checked and they do have walk-in locations now but I guess it’s because the majority of the population has already gotten vaccinated:
84% of the LA county residents over 65 have gotten their first dose
61% of the LA county residents over 16 have gotten their first dose
So they’re in a really good spot.
We sure are :)
I may have read somewhere that the plan is to make this the main vaccination centre for Kuwaitis, while the Mishref one becomes strictly for expatriates. I’m guessing this is meant to have as many of the two segments vaccinated on the daily?
If they claim it can handle five thousand cars a day, that has to mean they are getting more quantity of the vaccines.
As I registered on December and still desperately waiting for an appointment 😆
Me too,…waiting, waiting
Well guess a lot people like you and me are sailing in the same boat, registered in December and still not got the first shot with absolutely no assistance either from 151 or the staff at Mishref
Yeah its a bit unfair,
I know a lot of people younger and healthy who go vaccinated and im still waiting since December.
These people also where not convinced on getting, yet they got it before I did.
Went there couple of times, no help.
Still waiting though
What a waste of money and resources. What are they going to do with all that infrastructure once all of Kuwait is vaccinated?? Make it a mall??
They’re trying to save lives and you’re worried about the cost of a few shacks? Glad you’re not in charge of the vaccination campaign…
It’s likely to be like flu. You will need vaccinating regularly. They just don’t know how often. If you think that one injection and that’s it you’re very very wrong.
Plus One on this comment.
This is an impressive feat on the part of Kuwait to set up something that could be a real model of efficiency.
If this stays open, even to a limited capacity, for vaxxes beyond C-19 (flu, yellow fever, the inevitable C-19 booster, etc), it could prove to be a true medical gateway.
I think these things are grounded in the best of intentions. I hope that it won’t become another squandered initiative that falls victim to mismanagement and disuse BECAUSE of mismanagement.
🙏🏻
This for sure won’t stay open once the vaccination drive is over. All these drive-thru facilities around the world are temporary setups for the Covid vaccine drive. This facility wasn’t constructed to last or be permanent and the whole setup will be dismantled once the vaccination campaign is over.
This is still unknown, there are talks about possibly requiring booster shots later on but nothing is clear nor confirmed yet.
You guys need to provide sources when you’re stating information. Your information is NOT correct. Pfizer did not confirm that this will be an annual ritual. It is still not known and studies are still taking place on the durability of the vaccines.
https://www.cnbc.com/2021/04/15/pfizer-ceo-says-third-covid-vaccine-dose-likely-needed-within-12-months.html
Anyone who starts stating incorrect information will have their comment deleted from now on.
Is there any running drive this week in Sheikh jaber causeway friends let me know please
I was very excited to see this board near the port. But as very clearly stated by Mark that it will supplement the existing vaccination centers and follow the same norms appointment required. I am but intrigued why is it on causeway? Is it really necessary to make people drive so many extra miles? When this country has health clinics in every area that are still not utilized for vaccination. Does KIPIC and KOC need to do everything exotic. Makes very little sense to me.
It’s located on the southern island so you don’t have to drive that far on the bridge. I’m guessing they have it there because easier to manage the long car queues since there probably wasn’t any other place that isn’t utilized right now that they could use.
These are my thoughts exactly. Why so far as opposed to utilizing the polyclinics. Unless it will be nonappointment based.
They already are utilizing clinics, I think 13 in total around Kuwait. But only for Aztrazenca due to the fact it’s easier to store than Pfizer which needs a special freezer.
There was a news earlier that the drive-thru vaccination centers are only for Kuwaitis. Is that true? It was a discouraging news for people like me who cannot walk or stand much.
What if I get appointment there and don’t have car? Taxis allowed?
No information has been released on the process yet so nobody knows if this is a location you can pick from a list, if taxis are allowed, if its by appointment or walk-ins, etc…
Pity you didnt mention the fact that they announced several times that this new center is ONLY FOR KUWAITIS
The press release I got didn’t mention anything about the center being only for Kuwaitis nor have I read anywhere else that it’s only for Kuwaitis hence why I didn’t state that.
i’ve stumbled across at least a dozen press releases like this one:
https://twitter.com/ALAKBArKWWT/status/1393652250183094274?s=20
umm thats not a press release, that’s a tweet and not even from a reputable or reliable source. At least link to a reputable newspaper…
my bad, i actually meant dozens of tweets. Plus these days twitter is more reliable than the so called reputable newspapers. I hope I’m wrong, but time will tell…
Pfizer-Biontech have updated their point-of-use storage to 2-8 *C for up to 31 days.
At this point, its possible broadly distribute this vaccine as more doses are available