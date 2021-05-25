Back when I was looking at automatic coffee machines, one of the brands that I was checking out was JURA. I hadn’t heard of them before since I hadn’t seen the brand in Kuwait but according to reviews online they had the best automatic coffee machines on the market. Automatic coffee machines are machines that make your coffee at a press of a button. They can grind your coffee, heat up and froth your milk and then mix it all together for you.
Al-Wazzan who carry the La Marzocco commercial grade coffee machines are now the dealers for JURA. Prices locally seem cheaper than Amazon UK. The JURA A1 for example costs 383KD on Amazon but 290KD locally while the JURA E8 costs 759KD and 550KD locally.
If you’re interested, they have a JURA display at their store in Shuwaikh as well as on their website.
Ohh.need to check this. This came at the right time. I had purchased a second hand JURA and used it for the last 5 years. It was amazing and I just loved it. Sadly, a month ago, the main heating unit got spoiled. Apparently, not very uncommon. Repairing would be costly so I got rid of it and thinking of picking the Philips for around 300KD from XCITE.
Yeah I ran into a similar issue with my Breville machine which is why when I bought my second machine I decided to go with something that had fewer things to break on it (low-tech) and one that would be easier and cheaper to repair in case something does break.
Would this give me a better coffee than a Nespresso machine?
for suuurrrrre, any coffee machine that will make coffee out of freshly ground beans would probably give you better coffee than your capsules machine. They have beans from Arabica and Vol1 at their store for people to try out with their demo coffee machines if you want to check it out.
craving a glass of Jura Single Malt :)
Mark would you have a have a jura, thermoplan black and white or a WMF. I’m moving out and want a really nice machine, both thermoplan and jura are swiss but wmf is English. I have tried a thermoplan and it makes the best coffee ever, never tried jura or wmf.
Don’t know Thermoplan but between JURA and WMF I’d probably choose JURA just because this is the only thing they do. WMF is a much larger company with a much larger product line and their coffee machines are just one aspect of their business. But it would really depend on the budget I had, what I wanted from the coffee machine and the reviews I’d read.
I recommend giving thermoplan a look.