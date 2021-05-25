Back in 2014, a German documentary on used tires aired and Kuwait was featured prominently in it due to having the world’s largest used tires mountain. Recently the documentary made its way to YouTube and in English with no region lock and I just watched it now. Although a few years old I think the documentary is still worth watching although some things have changed since then.
Since the documentary aired I believe at least two tire recycling facilities have been set up including Green Rubber Recycling whom I posted about last year.
When I visited the tires graveyard back in 2012, the tires were all piled together in one large pile (pictured above). Due to safety issues and the continuous number of fires that take place there, the tires are now compartmentalized into smaller piles so that if a fire breaks out it’s contained in one area. Fires happen so frequently that it even shows on Google Maps.
While watching the documentary above just be aware that the info is not up to date. YouTube
Any idea why they catch on fire so often. In the arabic papers they quote officials as saying it was arson (there were 2 different fires during Ramadan alone). I somehow doubt that arson is the cause, just because I can’t see any motivating factor.
Why would you doubt arson? Tires don’t just catch on fire by themselves.
But they could: https://www.hse.gov.uk/rubber/spontaneous.htm
And in one of the hottest and driest climates in the world, it’s probably more prone to self ignite.
No they can’t or else cars around the world would be randomly burning into ashes. Read the article you linked to 🤦🏼♂️
The link states as follows:
“Factors increasing risk
The risk of ignition in practical circumstances may be raised by contamination of the tyres (which may allow biological heating in damp conditions) or by the rusting of exposed wires (which also generates heat). The stripping of rubber from wire in the tyre chopping process may be associated with blunting of blades in the shredding machine.”
The above, and the article as a whole (entitled “Spontaneous heating of piled tyre shred and rubber crumb – Briefing note”) is in reference to fire risk of “waste tires”, and NOT tires attached to motor vehicles.
I can read but can you? We’re talking about used motor vehicle tires that are piled up in the desert and not tire shred or tire rubber crumbs which is what the link is talking about. Two different things.
And so, if you combine this article with what the documentary shows (“What happens to used tires?”), you will note that documentary films the practice of tire cutting and chopping and the creation of rubber crumbs at the waste tire site here in Kuwait. Let us not forget that this documentary was made some years ago, and we do not therefore know what other activities are taking place at the waste site now that may contribute to, or cause, the fires.
