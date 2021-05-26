Summer is here and I know a lot of people either don’t have covered parking at home or tend to park their sports cars or classics until the weather is good again. A friend of mine recently wanted to get a cover done for her car and I passed her a contact I’ve had for years and never used. After she got her car done I decided I might as well get covers made for my cars.

The process is super simple, I just WhatsApped a guy, he came by the same day and took measurements of the cars. The next day he came back with the material and adjusted it to the size of the cars before sending it to his tailor. On the third day the cover was done.

The material used is durable for outdoor use and features a tough material on the outside with a soft velour-like material on the inside. Cost varies on the size of the car and how well you negotiate and in my case it was KD40 per car. If you’re interested you can contact them on 98727813‬, the business is called Al-Surur.