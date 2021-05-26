Summer is here and I know a lot of people either don’t have covered parking at home or tend to park their sports cars or classics until the weather is good again. A friend of mine recently wanted to get a cover done for her car and I passed her a contact I’ve had for years and never used. After she got her car done I decided I might as well get covers made for my cars.
The process is super simple, I just WhatsApped a guy, he came by the same day and took measurements of the cars. The next day he came back with the material and adjusted it to the size of the cars before sending it to his tailor. On the third day the cover was done.
The material used is durable for outdoor use and features a tough material on the outside with a soft velour-like material on the inside. Cost varies on the size of the car and how well you negotiate and in my case it was KD40 per car. If you’re interested you can contact them on 98727813, the business is called Al-Surur.
Would it make sense to get these covers for every day use, or is it for more long-term parking and not easy to remove and put back on?
You could use them daily, I should have told the guy to make them a bit bigger cuz would have been easier to take on and off and forgot to do that. But the Alfa in the summer I take it out like once a week, and I should drive the Lotus less so having the cover on it is gonna make me think twice before taking it out lol
While on the subject, where in Kuwait can I get Motorcycle Covers? Not custom made but regular/free size?
🏍
ACE hardware sells free size cover for all size cars nd bikes and they are pretty good quality.
I bought one for 9kd for a full size SUV and it fits my car perfectly.
can you pin the location @fahas
Dog I think you parked next to batman.
Maybe Mark is Batman…
I’ve tried the same kind you are using. They don’t last a long time outdoors and the “soft velour-like material on the inside” collects dust and starts scratching your car. I don’t think they will survive being washed either.
I’ve been ordering my car covers from CoverCraft https://www.covercraft.com/ for more that 10 years with great results outdoor. I have a cover a car that is parked outdoor (in the shade) since 2013 with no issues. Their covers are light, can handle our sun and I send them to the laundry to wash them when they get really dirty without any problems. They might be expensive but will last for a long time.
The best car covers I found in Kuwait are from CoverFlags https://www.instagram.com/cover_flags/ . They also have the same process you mentioned but you have the option of deleting the inner soft material and the quality of the work and fabric are the best I’ve seen locally. They are expensive but I’ve had their cover for about 3 years now outdoor with no issues.
Hmmm I guess there could be different qualities of these covers cuz we got one which we’ve taken to Bahrain to use over there and that one still looks new. But I guess if your car is parked under the sun for years the cover material can break down because of the UV but I’d guess you’d want to get a new cover more often than that anyway.
I think you’re right about the UV part. The ones I had that deteriorated under the sun is the same as the ones in your photo and for a similar price. I’ve tried shops in Sharq and Shuwaikh. All of them used similar material probably from the same supplier.
I really recommend cover flags, I’ve dealt with them for several things (covers and other services) and their work is good. Treat your lotus to a custom color matched cover from them, she deserves it :)