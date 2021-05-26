The Khaldiya skatepark has been there since at least 2010 but I just found out about it for some reason. So now there are two skateparks that I am aware of, this one and the Extreme Sports one in Marina Waves.
Are there other ones I don’t know about? Here is the location of the Khaldiya Public Skatepark on Google Maps.
I remember this park when i was in the engineering collage, me and my friends always pass by the small co-op shop (fer3) to buy food and then go the the park after classes.
There’s a new fenced one in Ahmadi Park, just beside the restaurants and mosque
Is this it? https://goo.gl/maps/qMSeisNU5c8Vwyac7
It’s in that park for sure but weirdly it’s all fenced up and locked
No Mark, close but top left:
https://goo.gl/maps/yi8HfjMMP2xHoaD38
There is one in Omariya