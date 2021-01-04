McDonald’s is once again back on the Gulf Road after closing down their previous location back in 2019. Their new location is right next to the Kuwait Towers where Ruby Tuesday used to be and it’s huge. According to McDonald’s, the new Gulf Road location is the largest McDonald’s in the Middle East.
The new location is open 24/7 and you can check out more pictures on the McDonalds Kuwait Instagram account @mcdonaldskuwait
I have a feeling the comments are going to be spicy on this post
it’s just gonna be people complaining about Mcdonalds being open next to the kuwait towers and that there should be a kuwaiti restaurant instead
McD is as symbolic ✌🏻
TBH McDonalds is about as Kuwaiti as the Kuwait towers.
i’m expecting this one guy to come in here now and talk about how Kuwait Towers is a failure of a project because they don’t get a lot of visitors
I would just expect a higher-end restaurant at such a high-profile location (goes for the entire strip IMO)
Camel Riders ! im telling you…
This McDonalds branch is absolutely amazing. Besides the massive size and how nicely spaced out the tables are, you have those massive touch screens all around the branch and you can order from them. When you do, you can choose table service and the numbers you put on the table has a tracker built in, so the person delivering the food knows exactly where you are
Amazing waste of space
McDonalds is unofficially the symbol of Kuwait. We live to eat, because there is nothing else to do, la la la – anthem.
Something something, dont like it get out (i dare you), something something good look getting a job with the current economic situation. la la la- anthem of you current mindset especially since they are passing more and more anti expat laws.
I am out for 15 years, but when Kuwaiti economy goes back to where it came from you are always welcome to fry hamburgers and fries at my local McDonalds. Cheerio