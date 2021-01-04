The French sporting goods retailer Decathlon which currently has a large location in Marina Mall is opening another location in Avenues Phase I. I think they’re opening in the same place where Go Sport used to be but they’ve taken a few more stores around the old Go Sport location including a corner shop so it should be even bigger.
but i thought we were boycotting france
we can only boycott butter
lol
Hmm.. good, that means they are doing well. I thought their Marina store wasnt as well stocked as before and losing its charm
I think the lack of stock probably has to do with them doing really well and Covid delaying new shipments. Supermarkets and other places as well all have supply issues.
Best place hands down for equestrian equipment 🐎
