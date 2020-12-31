Last weekend I signed up and took part in the first open track event at the Kuwait Motor Town. It was probably the only sport left in Kuwait other than bowling that hadn’t restarted and I couldn’t understand why. It’s a sport where everyone is alone inside their cars driving around an outdoor circuit, so it’s pretty much perfect for social distancing. After taking part in the first event last weekend, I ended up leaving really impressed with the whole experience.
For this COVID era, KMT has introduced some new rules and changes to make things even safer than usual. Here are some of the important ones they’ve introduced:
Number of Participants
The number of participants at a race has been reduced to just 30. Previously it was anywhere from 60 to 90 participants per open track event. This means a lot less people everywhere and even spectators are no longer allowed at the events.
Registration
Previously on arriving to the track, you had to park your car, go into the reception area and wait in line till it’s your turn so you can sign in and collect your tags. You then have to go back to your car and drive up the scrutineering area where a group of guys run a number of safety checks on your car. The new process now is when you enter the parking lot you register at the gate while still in your car. While registering the scrutineering team will check your car and then when they’re done you enter the track. You don’t have to leave your car and really this process was so much more efficient than the previous way, they should permanantly have it this way.
Pitlane Garages
Pre-COVID, you’d enter the pitlane and park in any of the garages you wanted to. Now every garage is assigned to an individual and the separators between the garages are closed. So you basically park in a large garage by yourself and you don’t see anyone or interact with anyone. Every garage has it’s own bathroom and they’ve also provided gloves, masks and hand sanitizer for you.
Briefing
Before a race, every participant needs to attend a briefing session. Previously we’d all squeeze into a tightly packed overcrowded room. Now the number of participants has been reduced down to just 30 people and on top of that, the briefing session has been split into two groups. So there is plenty of social distancing during the briefing.
Other Points
Due to the number of participants only being 30, the track was pretty much empty the whole time with no traffic. KMT have installed new digital flags all around the track so we can now see the various warning flags when they’re shown. KMT now also has a fuel station and they accept Knet!
Really the only negative thing about KMT right now is the lack of proper night lights. They’re using regular street lights around the track which barely light up the track because they need to be positioned behind the safety barriers which are quite a distance from the track. There has been talk every year about getting proper flood lights but it hasn’t happened yet.
As I said at the start of the post I left the event impressed. If there was a local sport that is setting a good example of how to host an event safely during COVID, it’s KMT.
I know you keep raving about KMT, but one day we would like to see actual F1 races, and car enthusiasts going around the track for fun. This project has been a complete embarrassment since it’s opening
You’re talking about something you clearly don’t have any knowledge about and you’re coming off as a generic hater. If you think Kuwait is ever going to host an F1 race firstly then you’re delusional. But, luckily for us, the primary goal of this track (and 99.9% of other tracks around the world) isn’t to host an F1 event but instead to host enthusiasts like us and other professional racing events.
Based on how all the KMT track events get sold out and the huge number of people that take part in the drag race events or just come to watch, the project is clearly not an embarrassing one but actually one of their more successful ones.
thumbs up to that (you should consider adding this feature)
Yeah let’s invest millions of dinars into this project to have car enthusiasts perform their drag races. What a National success story that is…. lol.
We’ve never seen a proper professional level race on this track, so stop defending this stupid sham of a project.
So basically your argument is we shouldn’t invest millions of dinars in shaheed park only to have people just walk around, or we shouldn’t invest millions into a museum because people never to visit, or they shouldn’t invest millions into an entertainment park only for people to have fun. Dude are you fucking trolling? Either that or you’re really not that bright because you clearly don’t understand what racetracks are used for or what the point of all these facilities are. You should probably send hate mail to Silverstone race track and tell them how stupid an idea Lapland is while you’re at it 🤦🏼♂️
https://www.laplandsilverstone.co.uk/