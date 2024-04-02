Official: Chipotle is Opening this Eid

Last year, Chipotle announced a partnership with Alshaya Group to introduce its franchise to the Middle East, and they’re now ready to open their inaugural location.

The first Chipotle in Kuwait is set to open at The Avenues (next to VOX Cinema) this Eid. While an exact date hasn’t been finalized, they’re aiming to open soon after their private VIP event on April 8th. So stay tuned.

Update: They just informed me that the official instagram account for the Middle East is @chipotle.me and will go live later today