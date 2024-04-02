Spinach Littles Nuggets

Just a random post, I’m obsessed with these spinach nuggets, I got them a few days ago from a place called Makani in Shuwaikh and they’re so delicious. It’s by a brand called Dr Praeger’s and they are very easy to make, you just throw them in the air frier for 10 mins and they make a good breakfast. They’re not ridiculously priced and they’re not just for kids, you can get them here.