Sneak Peek: Chipotle Interior, Prices & More

Yesterday I was at Chipotle Avenues Mall (they’re not open yet, I was just given access) and here is everything you need to know.

Opening Date:

They still don’t have an exact date, it will be during Eid that’s for sure, possibly April 10th.

Prices:

They’re going to be slightly more expensive than the US, but just slightly. For example, the burrito in Kuwait starts at KD 3.5 which is around $11.5, the same burrito in the US would cost around $10.5 (with tax). Here are all the items and their prices:

Burrito KD 3.500

Burrito Bowl KD 3.500

3 Tacos KD 3.500

Single Taco KD 1.250

Quesadilla KD 3.700

Salad KD 3.500

Kids BYO KD 2.250

Kids Quesadilla KD 2.000

Chips KD 0.950

Chips & Guacamole KD 1.900

Large Chips & Guacamole KD 3.150

Chips & Fresh Tomato Salsa KD 1.250

Chips & Tomatillo (Red Chili) KD 1.250

Chips & Tomatillo (Green Chili) KD 1.250

Chips & Roasted Chili Corn Salsa KD 1.250

Chips & Queso Blanco KD 1.750

Proteins:

Chicken, Steak, Braised Beef (Barbacoa), Sofritas, Veggies “includes Guacamole”

Ordering:

There will be 4 ways to order from opening day, you can either stand in line and build your order with an employee, or you can order from their digital kiosks, order through a QR code on the table, or order through the Chipotle Middle East app which will be available at launch.

Delivery:

Won’t be available at launch, but will become available as they open more branches.

Tidbits:

Some of the staff were brought in from Chipotle in the States and will be here permanently including the manager. Their prep and cooking kitchen is open and visible while waiting in line (I love that). Everyone I met and saw while there seemed happy and thrilled. I’m not very familiar with the brand since I only had it twice before, but the vibe I felt was really upbeat and fun, they’re really excited to open.

Hmmm, I think that’s all there is to know. I didn’t eat anything because I wasn’t really hungry, but I did leave with some fresh chips and guacamole.

If you have any questions, let me know in the comments. And this is my last Chipotle post, I promise 😅