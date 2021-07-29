Ora, one of my favorite Japanese restaurants opened up in Avenues a couple of weeks ago. The new location is called Ora Blu and it’s a much smaller space than the main Ora with a similar but also smaller menu.
They’re located in Phase 4 near Arabica and it’s walk-ins only so no reservations needed. If you want to check out their menu click here.
My fav restaurant!
But why doesn’t the menu have wagyu foie gras or beef tataki
Because its production has questionable ethics.
Ora Blu is meant to be a more casual dining experience in comparison to the downtown location.