A couple of years ago I got my Wizr t-shirt printed in Dubai. I had it done on a direct-to-garment (DTG) printer which is basically an inkjet printer that prints directly onto fabric. Compared to the usual heat transfer prints, DTG prints look a lot better, as if the t-shirt was store-bought.
Back then I had asked if there were similar services in Kuwait and I got a few recommendations. Sadly most of them seem to have shut down last year due to the pandemic. But, I did eventually find one place that was still active called Inkservice. They’re a print shop with various locations around Kuwait but their DTG service is located at their Shuhada Co-op branch. I had an old Rambo advert printed on one of my white t-shirts and it came out perfect so I’m going back to print some more things.
The cost is 4.5KD if you provide a t-shirt and 6.5KD if they provide one. If you’re looking for a place to print on t-shirts check these guys out. It takes a few minutes to print so you can wait there till it’s done. They’re on instagram @inkservice and here is their location on Google Maps.
248am tee when? :P
Is it limited to a A4 size print?
No don’t think so, reason I say that is my design is larger than A4
Cool idea! Imagine a whole T-shirt collection with old advertisements, I would have to dig through my Al Arabi collection and other old magazines I have and start printing.
Interesting.. Do you give them the image on a flash drive or something or do they need a hardcopy?
I had the image on my phone so they gave me an email address to send it to
Mark, can you please share this Rambo image that you used to print on the shirt?
Or did you just give them the newspaper clipping as is and they did what had to be done?
No I edited the clipping and gave it to them, not sure if they could edit stuff or just need it ready made to print
wow.. cool tshirt
Now need to find an ad for رامبو المتسلق
This is very cool! Is there much fading or colour leaking after washing?
i haven’t had the chance to try my new tshirt but my wizr tshirt still looks pretty much the same with barely any fading and no leaking
Thanks for sharing!