Is it me or does anyone else find it weird that the first activity listed on the Kuwait Tourism website are the smart toilets? It’s even more apparent on mobile phones since the first activity that comes up when scrolling down are the toilets.
I’m just surprised it’s not number one AND number two.
Badum tuss
Or the only one…
Because that’s the only thing you can do rn if you ain’t vaccinated yet.
Plus the fact they demolished Entertainment City, Ice Skating Rink, Shaab Park and Aqua Park.
Dude, as a tourist my first priority has to be clean Toilets. They have highlighted that in a smart way possible. Lets try to appreciate it.
This speaks alot about the state of tourism here.
Apart from the smart toilets there are 13 other tourism sites listed on their website menu 😳 12 of them from the 80s and 90s! The exception being cable park. Way to go TEC, so proud of your work.