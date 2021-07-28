This is some completely random info to wake up to but I just found out that Freddie Highmore, the star of the popular TV series Bates Motel and The Good Doctor at one point was living in Kuwait and interning at Gulf Bank. I thought the info was made up but it’s mentioned on IMDB in the trivia section and there is a photo of him at Slider Station.
If you don’t know Freddie as an adult then you might recognize him as Charlie from Tim Burton’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory as well as playing Peter in Finding Neverland.
Mind blown!
Thanks forzaq8
Interesting. Would have never imagined this in my wildest dreams
I wonder what brought him here. According to Wiki, he speaks fluent Arabic.
This might come as a surprise to some people, but there a lot of foreigners who move to Kuwait just to practice their Arabic.
I remember this from years ago. Highmore was studying Arabic (as well as Spanish) at the time and he came here.
worked with him, he interned with us at HSBC Kuwait too!
He’s a Renaissance Man. Acting in Tim Burton films, working in Kuwaiti banks…he’s done it all.
Nice story, cool dude.
This is so cool to know he worked in kuwait..hahaha…Am a big fan and was binge watching The good doctor and all the while thought where have I seen this dude. Got to know from your post he played charlie which was another of my favourite movies growing up..