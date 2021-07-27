There is a Turkish restaurant in Avenues called Seyami Usta that now accepts cryptocurrency as a means of payment. They’re the first local business I’m aware of that accepts cryptocurrency and it’s odd that it’s a restaurant and a Turkish one at that. Payment is done through Binance Pay and is only available at their Avenues location.
If you’ve been there and paid with crypto, let us know how your experience went.
What is cryptocurrency?
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cryptocurrency
Bitcoin, dodgecoin, ethereum etc
More likely depends on the owner’s interests haha
I’m not that into crypto but it’s nice seeing some experimentation and progression
So do they have live updating menu prices? Last Sunday shitcoin was was @29,000, yesterday it was at 39,000. Unless the restaurant dropped their bitcoin prices 25% over those 6 days it doesn’t make sense.
You wouldn’t list the items in cryptocurrency, there is more than one crypto do you obviously can’t list the same item in 10 different currencies with some that fluctuate throughout the day. Items would still be listed KD. When you come to pay binace handles the conversion. So imagine you’re in London and you’re buying something that’s listed in pounds but you’re paying with Kuwaiti dinars.
Better Books has been accepting Crypto Currency since July 2014! The youngest person who paid with BTC for books was a 13 year boy sometime in 2016.
Jacob are you still open at the same location in Salmiya??
Yes Samer! Drop in sometime if you want some books and/or spend your cryptos!
Crypto meant to Hodl not to spend ;)
And that boy would have been a millionaire today.
And now Jacob is the millionaire lol
I recently realized that back in 2012 I paid 0.89574298 BTC (worth $12.04 back then) for my torrentleech.org membership. That’s the equivalent of $34,000 today :(
That’s why you HODL until Lambo
Btw, are you have still hodling some BTC / other crypto as well? :)
Is it possible to pay with CashApp or Venmo in Kuwait?
I think they will face big challenges from Kuwait Central Bank.
At the moment the central bank only banned financial institutes from trading and investing, and I don’t believe CB has any jurisdiction over how retail or restaurants receive payment.
Don’t think they banned, I think they just sent out a recommendation to be cautious
It is banned (announcement in Feb 2021), the warning was for the public (announcement in May 2021).
https://www.unlock-bc.com/news/2021-02-22/central-bank-of-kuwait-says-no-to-crypto-trading-but-is-anyone-listening
The article you linked to isn’t the original source so there could have been a a loss in translation. For example the article you linked to says:
“at the moment there are no legilsations prohibiting investment into digital and crypto currencies”
But then the article talks about CBK prohibting investment into crypto so which is it? The writer I think wrote the article without understanding the subject.
If you can find the original Arabic article that might prove to be more accurate.
5…4…3…2…1…and….they are shut down because someone in a ministry will say they cant do that.
KPMG Kuwait is probably the first local business to accept Bitcoin 2017.
https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/kpmg-kuwait-becomes-first-office-globally-accept-bitcoin-kpmg-kuwait/?trackingId=k06MHPgNxsciVN%2BLceSS1w%3D%3D