Ramadan Buffets in Kuwait (2023)

Below is the annual list of Ramadan buffets in Kuwait. This year I tried to cover a broader spectrum of prices and cuisines, so you’ll see options that aren’t just Arabic food and prices that start at KD1.950 all the way up to KD28 per person. The KD1.950 buffet which is the most affordable on the list belongs to IKEA, while the most expensive KD28 buffet is at the St Regis. As usual, I’ve also highlighted the price variation from the previous year if applicable. You’ll find the variation in brackets after the price.

Below is the full list divided into two parts, hotels and restaurants. If I missed a place let me know in the comments.

HOTELS

Al Jahra Copthorne Hotel & Resort – Taima’a Restaurant

Buffet Price: KD9.9 ( -2.100 )

Telephone: 24590000

Courtyard by Marriott – Atrium

Buffet Price: KD15

Telephone: 22997000

Crowne Plaza – Al Ahmadi Restaurant

Buffet Price: KD18 ( +2.000 )

Telephone: 1848111

Crowne Plaza – Al Noukhaza Restaurant

Buffet Price: KD19 ( +3.000 )

Telephone: 1848111

Four Seasons – Jawaher Tent

Buffet Price: KD25 ( +1.000 )

Telephone: 22006000

Grand Hyatt – Stambul

Buffet Price: KD15

Telephone: 22007698

Hilton Garden Inn – The Avenues

Buffet Price: KD20

Telephone: 22262000

Hilton Resort – Teatro Restaurant

Buffet Price: KD19.9 ( +0.900 )

Telephone: 22256222

Inn & GO Hotel – Al Dallah Restaurant

Buffet Price: KD6.5 ( +0.500 )

Telephone: 22436686

Jumeirah Messilah Beach – Badria Tent

Buffet Price: KD21 ( -3.000 )

Telephone: 22269600

Marina Hotel

Buffet Price: KD16

Telephone: 22230030

Millennium Hotel – Lamar International Restaurant

Buffet Price: KD15 ( +1.000 )

Telephone: 22050505

Movenpick – Free Zone – Bays Restaurant

Buffet Price: KD12 ( -0.500 )

Telephone: 24610033

Movenpick – Al Bida’a – Breeze Restaurant

Buffet Price: KD15

Telephone: 22253100

Radisson Blu – Al Bustan Restaurant

Buffet Price: KD18.5 ( +2.500 )

Telephone: 25673000

Safir Hotel – Fintas

Buffet Price: KD12.9 ( -2.000 )

Telephone: 25455555

St Regis – Diamond Ballroom Tent

Buffet Price: KD28 ( +3.000 )

Telephone: 22422055

Symphony Style Hotel

Buffet Price: KD14

Telephone: 25770000

The Regency Kuwait – Silk Road Restaurant

Buffet Price: KD23 ( +1.000 )

Telephone: 25766666

Waldorf Astoria – Al Kubbar

Buffet Price: KD26

Telephone: 24774414

RESTAURANTS

Assaha Lebanese Restaurant

Buffet Price: KD13 ( +1.000 )

Telephone: 22533377

Dar Hamad

Buffet Price: KD18 ( +2.000 )

Telephone: 22275555

Em Sherif

Set Menu Buffet Price: KD25

Telephone: 90977997

Gulf Royal Chinese

Buffet Price: KD8.5

Telephone: 22622770

IKEA

Buffet Price: KD1.95 ( -1.000 )

Telephone: 1840408

Jihan Khanah

Buffet Price: KD10

Telephone: 1819991

Joori Min Beirut

Buffet Price: KD14 ( +2.000 )

Telephone: 22062068

Kuwait Towers

Buffet Price: KD14 ( +1.000 )

Telephone: 24965500

Mughal Mahal – Hawally

Buffet Price: KD7.45

Telephone: 22626782

Naranj

Buffet Price: KD12 ( +1.050 )

Telephone: 22268666

Palm Palace

Buffet Price: KD11

Telephone: 67009575

Saraya Palace

Buffet Price: KD9.5 ( +2.500 )

Telephone: 25711101

Villa Fayrouz

Buffet Price: KD12

Telephone: 22650052

Wok and Grill

Buffet Price: KD3.5

Telephone: 64440089