Ramadan Buffets in Kuwait (2023)

Below is the annual list of Ramadan buffets in Kuwait. This year I tried to cover a broader spectrum of prices and cuisines, so you’ll see options that aren’t just Arabic food and prices that start at KD1.950 all the way up to KD28 per person. The KD1.950 buffet which is the most affordable on the list belongs to IKEA, while the most expensive KD28 buffet is at the St Regis. As usual, I’ve also highlighted the price variation from the previous year if applicable. You’ll find the variation in brackets after the price.

Below is the full list divided into two parts, hotels and restaurants. If I missed a place let me know in the comments.

HOTELS

Al Jahra Copthorne Hotel & Resort – Taima’a Restaurant
Buffet Price: KD9.9 (-2.100)
Telephone: 24590000

Courtyard by Marriott – Atrium
Buffet Price: KD15
Telephone: 22997000

Crowne Plaza – Al Ahmadi Restaurant
Buffet Price: KD18 (+2.000)
Telephone: 1848111

Crowne Plaza – Al Noukhaza Restaurant
Buffet Price: KD19 (+3.000)
Telephone: 1848111

Four Seasons – Jawaher Tent
Buffet Price: KD25 (+1.000)
Telephone: 22006000

Grand Hyatt – Stambul
Buffet Price: KD15
Telephone: 22007698

Hilton Garden Inn – The Avenues
Buffet Price: KD20
Telephone: 22262000

Hilton Resort – Teatro Restaurant
Buffet Price: KD19.9 (+0.900)
Telephone: 22256222

Inn & GO Hotel – Al Dallah Restaurant
Buffet Price: KD6.5 (+0.500)
Telephone: 22436686

Jumeirah Messilah Beach – Badria Tent
Buffet Price: KD21 (-3.000)
Telephone: 22269600

Marina Hotel
Buffet Price: KD16
Telephone: 22230030

Millennium Hotel – Lamar International Restaurant
Buffet Price: KD15 (+1.000)
Telephone: 22050505

Movenpick – Free Zone – Bays Restaurant
Buffet Price: KD12 (-0.500)
Telephone: 24610033

Movenpick – Al Bida’a – Breeze Restaurant
Buffet Price: KD15
Telephone: 22253100

Radisson Blu – Al Bustan Restaurant
Buffet Price: KD18.5 (+2.500)
Telephone: 25673000

Safir Hotel – Fintas
Buffet Price: KD12.9 (-2.000)
Telephone: 25455555

St Regis – Diamond Ballroom Tent
Buffet Price: KD28 (+3.000)
Telephone: 22422055

Symphony Style Hotel
Buffet Price: KD14
Telephone: 25770000

The Regency Kuwait – Silk Road Restaurant
Buffet Price: KD23 (+1.000)
Telephone: 25766666

Waldorf Astoria – Al Kubbar
Buffet Price: KD26
Telephone: 24774414

RESTAURANTS

Assaha Lebanese Restaurant
Buffet Price: KD13 (+1.000)
Telephone: 22533377

Dar Hamad
Buffet Price: KD18 (+2.000)
Telephone: 22275555

Em Sherif
Set Menu Buffet Price: KD25
Telephone: 90977997

Gulf Royal Chinese
Buffet Price: KD8.5
Telephone: 22622770

IKEA
Buffet Price: KD1.95 (-1.000)
Telephone: 1840408

Jihan Khanah
Buffet Price: KD10
Telephone: 1819991

Joori Min Beirut
Buffet Price: KD14 (+2.000)
Telephone: 22062068

Kuwait Towers
Buffet Price: KD14 (+1.000)
Telephone: 24965500

Mughal Mahal – Hawally
Buffet Price: KD7.45
Telephone: 22626782

Naranj
Buffet Price: KD12 (+1.050)
Telephone: 22268666

Palm Palace
Buffet Price: KD11
Telephone: 67009575

Saraya Palace
Buffet Price: KD9.5 (+2.500)
Telephone: 25711101

Villa Fayrouz
Buffet Price: KD12
Telephone: 22650052

Wok and Grill
Buffet Price: KD3.5
Telephone: 64440089

8 replies on “Ramadan Buffets in Kuwait (2023)”

A good tip is to check the coupons section in sheeel. You can get a nice discount on breakfast buffets.

Just called them to clarify cuz I saw an ad for 2.950 and also 1.950. Turns out they have two prices. 1.950 for an individual or 2.950 for a family (kids free).

I updated the post, thanks

