Ramadan Buffets in Kuwait (2023)

Below is the annual list of Ramadan buffets in Kuwait. This year I tried to cover a broader spectrum of prices and cuisines, so you’ll see options that aren’t just Arabic food and prices that start at KD1.950 all the way up to KD28 per person. The KD1.950 buffet which is the most affordable on the list belongs to IKEA, while the most expensive KD28 buffet is at the St Regis. As usual, I’ve also highlighted the price variation from the previous year if applicable. You’ll find the variation in brackets after the price.
Below is the full list divided into two parts, hotels and restaurants. If I missed a place let me know in the comments.
HOTELS
Al Jahra Copthorne Hotel & Resort – Taima’a Restaurant
Buffet Price: KD9.9 (-2.100)
Telephone: 24590000
Courtyard by Marriott – Atrium
Buffet Price: KD15
Telephone: 22997000
Crowne Plaza – Al Ahmadi Restaurant
Buffet Price: KD18 (+2.000)
Telephone: 1848111
Crowne Plaza – Al Noukhaza Restaurant
Buffet Price: KD19 (+3.000)
Telephone: 1848111
Four Seasons – Jawaher Tent
Buffet Price: KD25 (+1.000)
Telephone: 22006000
Grand Hyatt – Stambul
Buffet Price: KD15
Telephone: 22007698
Hilton Garden Inn – The Avenues
Buffet Price: KD20
Telephone: 22262000
Hilton Resort – Teatro Restaurant
Buffet Price: KD19.9 (+0.900)
Telephone: 22256222
Inn & GO Hotel – Al Dallah Restaurant
Buffet Price: KD6.5 (+0.500)
Telephone: 22436686
Jumeirah Messilah Beach – Badria Tent
Buffet Price: KD21 (-3.000)
Telephone: 22269600
Marina Hotel
Buffet Price: KD16
Telephone: 22230030
Millennium Hotel – Lamar International Restaurant
Buffet Price: KD15 (+1.000)
Telephone: 22050505
Movenpick – Free Zone – Bays Restaurant
Buffet Price: KD12 (-0.500)
Telephone: 24610033
Movenpick – Al Bida’a – Breeze Restaurant
Buffet Price: KD15
Telephone: 22253100
Radisson Blu – Al Bustan Restaurant
Buffet Price: KD18.5 (+2.500)
Telephone: 25673000
Safir Hotel – Fintas
Buffet Price: KD12.9 (-2.000)
Telephone: 25455555
St Regis – Diamond Ballroom Tent
Buffet Price: KD28 (+3.000)
Telephone: 22422055
Symphony Style Hotel
Buffet Price: KD14
Telephone: 25770000
The Regency Kuwait – Silk Road Restaurant
Buffet Price: KD23 (+1.000)
Telephone: 25766666
Waldorf Astoria – Al Kubbar
Buffet Price: KD26
Telephone: 24774414
RESTAURANTS
Assaha Lebanese Restaurant
Buffet Price: KD13 (+1.000)
Telephone: 22533377
Dar Hamad
Buffet Price: KD18 (+2.000)
Telephone: 22275555
Em Sherif
Set Menu Buffet Price: KD25
Telephone: 90977997
Gulf Royal Chinese
Buffet Price: KD8.5
Telephone: 22622770
IKEA
Buffet Price: KD1.95 (-1.000)
Telephone: 1840408
Jihan Khanah
Buffet Price: KD10
Telephone: 1819991
Joori Min Beirut
Buffet Price: KD14 (+2.000)
Telephone: 22062068
Kuwait Towers
Buffet Price: KD14 (+1.000)
Telephone: 24965500
Mughal Mahal – Hawally
Buffet Price: KD7.45
Telephone: 22626782
Naranj
Buffet Price: KD12 (+1.050)
Telephone: 22268666
Palm Palace
Buffet Price: KD11
Telephone: 67009575
Saraya Palace
Buffet Price: KD9.5 (+2.500)
Telephone: 25711101
Villa Fayrouz
Buffet Price: KD12
Telephone: 22650052
Wok and Grill
Buffet Price: KD3.5
Telephone: 64440089
8 replies on “Ramadan Buffets in Kuwait (2023)”
A good tip is to check the coupons section in sheeel. You can get a nice discount on breakfast buffets.
Hats off to Mark, for updating us every year with the list
Thanks for the update Mark.
thanks Mark
Which would you suggest is the best and a must try?
Can we get a desserts list as well?
IKEA is 1.950
Just called them to clarify cuz I saw an ad for 2.950 and also 1.950. Turns out they have two prices. 1.950 for an individual or 2.950 for a family (kids free).
I updated the post, thanks