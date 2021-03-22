Around a week before they closed restaurants in Kuwait for dine-in, 360 Mall opened up their foodhall. A foodhall is similar to a food court except instead of fast-food restaurants they’re more upscale or artisan. I passed by to check the space out and I thought it looked great with a good variety of places to eat at including some brand new places.

Even with dine-in closed it’s still worth passing by it and picking up food to go. The new foodhall is located at the end of the new 360 Mall extension near Ikea and Nike.

Here is a list of all the places open inside the new foodhall, hopefully I didn’t miss anything:

Alto

Apizza

Bakehaus

Bao

Chotto

Doh!

Elate Tea

GoFresh

Junas

La Maison Du Fromage

Nabat

Natureland

November Co

Off The Menu

Prime Cuts

Raha Stone Mill

Soucolat

Taboonat

Twarrad

Texture

Vol 1

Wachamean

Woop!