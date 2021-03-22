Around a week before they closed restaurants in Kuwait for dine-in, 360 Mall opened up their foodhall. A foodhall is similar to a food court except instead of fast-food restaurants they’re more upscale or artisan. I passed by to check the space out and I thought it looked great with a good variety of places to eat at including some brand new places.
Even with dine-in closed it’s still worth passing by it and picking up food to go. The new foodhall is located at the end of the new 360 Mall extension near Ikea and Nike.
Here is a list of all the places open inside the new foodhall, hopefully I didn’t miss anything:
Alto
Apizza
Bakehaus
Bao
Chotto
Doh!
Elate Tea
GoFresh
Junas
La Maison Du Fromage
Nabat
Natureland
November Co
Off The Menu
Prime Cuts
Raha Stone Mill
Soucolat
Taboonat
Twarrad
Texture
Vol 1
Wachamean
Woop!
You missed out on Bao
Thanks!
Next to Natureland is Raha (both still under construction)
And in the centre is Nabat https://www.instagram.com/nabat.kw/?hl=en
thanks!
It’s fantastic. It puts everybody’s favorite food joints right next to each other so we don’t have to drive from Bao to Doh!, we can just walk a few steps to get to them both!
And the entire place looks incredible as well.