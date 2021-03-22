I’ve previously mentioned a place in the city where they still develop film but 35mm.kw has compiled a list of other studios around Kuwait where you can develop film. I’ve copy-pasted his list below but check out his website if you want to know their prices:

Shamia Studio

Location: Shamia co-op Shamia Mall (Google Maps)

Contact: 96644934

Film development: 35mm & 120 medium format

Scan 35mm: Yes

Scan medium format: Yes

Print: Yes

Ashkanani Studio

Location: Rumaithiya Co-op, outside shops (Google Maps)

Contact: 55654050

Film development: 35mm format only

Scan 35mm: Yes

Scan medium format: Yes

Scan Slides: Yes

Print: Yes

Iris Studio

Location: Salmiya, Easa Al-Qatami Street (Google Maps)

Contact: 67647879 – 66990058

Film development: 35mm & 120 medium format

Scan 35mm: Yes

Scan medium format: Yes

Print: Yes

Ghadeer Studio

Location: Qurtoba Co-op, Qurtoba mall (Google Maps)

Contact : 25319648

Film development: 35mm & 120 medium format

Scan 35mm: Yes

Scan medium format: No

Print: Yes

Kashmir Studio

Location: Kuwait City just before Al-Shamlan Mosque (Google Maps)

Contact: 97896914

Film development: 35mm & 120 medium format

Scan 35mm: Yes

Scan medium format: Unknown

Print: Yes