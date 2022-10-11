In case you missed it, the TikTok video below went viral a few days ago of someone in the US trying Shani for the first time.
@exoticmunchiezz Wood trying some exotic drinks. #drink #soda #arab #exotic #munchies #snacks #fyp #exclusive #high #cornerstore #evanstonillinois ♬ original sound – exoticmunchiezz
Shani is a PepsiCo brand. This has been the case since as far back as I can remember. The Pepsi delivery guy would bring Shani and 7up bottles in crates to my house in the 80s.
Now I’m not sure if its a PepsiCo creation or if PepsiCo bought them out. Does anyone know the history of Shani? (and while we’re at it, anyone know the history of Like Cola?)
I believe Shani is a local creation, Like is an American one.
misleading photo
Lol
I thought we were in Feb already…
It’s the only photo I had in the library lol
It is my favorite drink ^_^
Shani is exclusively produced for middle east by PepsiCo Middle East. I may be wrong but its more popular in Kuwait