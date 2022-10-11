Processed with VSCO with a8 preset

In case you missed it, the TikTok video below went viral a few days ago of someone in the US trying Shani for the first time.

@exoticmunchiezz Wood trying some exotic drinks. #drink #soda #arab #exotic #munchies #snacks #fyp #exclusive #high #cornerstore #evanstonillinois ♬ original sound – exoticmunchiezz