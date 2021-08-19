Yesterday the popular restaurant STREET posted that they’ll sadly be closing down their Kuwait City location:
Guess it’s time to say goodbye. As much as it’s hard to look back at the beautiful 7 years in our first home, every chapter comes to an end. Every single one of you lived these beautiful years in our Kuwait City location and has great memories as much as we do. But It’s time to move on… Every young kid eventually grows up. We love & appreciate every one of you all, and for the endless support!! ❤️ ❤️
On to the next!!!
I hadn’t been there since before the pandemic but used to really like the place. They’re closing at the end of the month so you’ve still got a bit of time to pass by and have one last meal there. @st_almakan
You meant end of the MONTH right ?
what did i say let me check?
lol yeah just saw, i meant month
unpopular opinion – Overpriced instagrammable food. Donburi Bowl is way overrated !
i thought a certain street * road * in kuwait is closing down XD
agree with pikachu on the instagrammable food point.
They won’t be the first or the last. Reality is catching up and when they eventually stop the loan freezes for SME business owners and easy access to loans it will be interesting to see.
They’re closing down but also they’re opening another branch on gulf street. So that’s exciting.
where on the gulf road?
When I was talking to one of the waiters, he said somewhere around kuwait towers. But he didn’t seem to know exactly where.
Their branch in avenues has an even better menu! Very tasty food. I only regret this closure due to its location and vibes which were unique.
They make my favourite chicken filet sandwich.
Last time i had it early 2020.
Honestly, I tried their food once in avenues. Yeah it tastes good, but nothing exceptional. I found it to be heavy and too americanized.
I think STREET is one of the best local creations we have here so it was shocking to read this post but after reading the comments, it makes more sense that they’re only moving elsewhere.
No offense to others but if STREET closes down then others are in trouble.