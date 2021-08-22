Negochi is already known for being the largest hunting store in Kuwait but over the years they have slowly been growing their collection of knives with the aim of becoming the largest knife retailer in the region. Their store in Dajeej has two floors with knives on display and it’s going to get even bigger once their new shipment arrives in the coming weeks.

They carry a ton of knife brands including:

Boker

BYRD

Cold Steel

CRKT

Fox

Hazen

KA-Bar

M Tech

Schrade

Smith & Wesson

SOG

Spyderco

TAC-Force

Timberline

USMC

Volcan

Z Hunter

They have hundreds and hundreds of knives on display and you really need to see it to believe it. Their top floor which is dedicated to just knives feels like a museum. If you’re interested in knives you probably already know about Negochi but if you’re looking for an interesting cool place to pass by and check out, here is their location on Google Maps. They’re also on instagram @negotchi.knives