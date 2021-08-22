Last month I posted about a restaurant in Avenues that accept cryptocurrency as payment and now there are two more shops that accept crypto.
Outwest: The local lifestyle shop now accepts Bitcoin as payment
VI BY VOGULARITY: The local fashion label now accepts Bitcoin, Dogecoin and Ethereum as payment
Better Books: They have over 10,000 books including some really old ones and they accept Bitcoin as payment.
If you know of any other local shops that accept crypto let me know in the comments.
Better books too
Do u know what crypto they accept cuz can’t find anything on their insta
They accept Bitcoin afaik https://imgur.com/a/XBymjwb
thanks!
Crypto is at the initial stage of Global acceptance. Soon there will be every shop accepting Cryptocurrency ฿ as a form of payment!