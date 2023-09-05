Whenever I flip through old newspaper there are random things that always catch my attention. Recently while flipping through a 1976 issue of Kuwait Times I came across this ad for what supposedly is (according to the ad), the first Chinese restaurant in Kuwait. Never heard of it and can’t find anything online about it either. I can’t even find the building it was located in.
If anyone has any information about “Golden Nest”, let me know!
One reply on “The First Chinese Restaurant in Kuwait?”
Don’t loose yourself in the archive