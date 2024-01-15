TWG Tea is a Singaporean luxury teahouse chain. I hadn’t heard of them until earlier this month when I was in Dubai Mall and noticed them there. I was craving tea so I went up to their tea “bartender” and he started asking me what I wanted. I gave him an idea of what I felt like having, mainly something with no caffeine and had a fruity smell. He then made me smell two kinds of tea and I ended up picking one called Happy Hour, a decaf green tea that smelled so good I spent more time sniffing it than drinking it. Watching him make the tea was fun and the whole experience was pretty great which is why I’m now interested in the fact they’re opening in Kuwait.
I used to be a huge fan of Teavana before they eventually closed down and I haven’t really gotten back into tea since. Things might change now since from what I saw, TWG has similar style teas to Teavana, basically the flavored teas.
The first TWG location in Kuwait will be in The Avenues on the top floor of the Prestige section, right outside the Harvey Nichols entrance, and right on top of Maria Tash. Their instagram is currently active with coming soon posts @twgteakw
5 replies on “TWG Tea Opening Next Month”
You have two more interesting tea stores in Avenues:
1. TeaGschwendner (https://www.tgtea-kw.com/) located on the first floor in the 3rd phase (https://g.co/kgs/om543od)
2. Premier’s Tea Kuwait (http://www.premiersteakuwait.com/) located on the first floor as well and is close to the can coffee store side and the restaurant that makes you sense that you in prison.
The white tea in the 2nd store just smells like you described and is sweet.
Yeah I know of them, I already buy tea from TeaGachwender but they’re a different style to Teavana with mostly natural flavors (like regular tea flavors).
Have you ever tried Tea Gschwender? I think they might still have branches in The Avenues and Marina Mall.
Yeah that’s where I currently get my tea from
Apparently, the Avenues PR guys are going around the Prestige asking people: Tea or Coffee ? 🙃