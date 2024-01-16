Starting February, if you have a Kuwaiti passport you no longer require a visa to travel to the UK. Instead of the traditional visit visa, you will require an Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA) which costs £10 (4KD) and is valid for two years.
The UK ETA application process is straight forward and you should be able to complete the online form in a matter of minutes with the following information:
- Personal details
- Passport data
- Travel information
- Answers to some basic security questions
The only other requirements are:
- A valid Kuwaiti passport
- Credit or debit card to pay the UK ETA fee
- An email address to receive notifications
Most applications will be processed within 3 days, so you can apply for it right before you trip. This move is part of the UK plan to digitize their border by 2025 and applies to Kuwaitis, GCC citizens and Jordanians.
To stay posted or for more information, follow @ukinkuwait
6 replies on “UK Starts Visa-Free Entry Next Month”
The first paragraph:
“you will require an Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA) which costs £10 (4KD) and last two years.”
Am guessing its “last two years’ bank balance”?
its valid for 2 years, just updated post to make that clearer
Is this supposed to be new? My father applied for this when he went to the UK from Korea back in 2017. He applied online and had the ETA printed out.
This was announced last year and goes into effect next month, so very new
It is the same in all respects but one, ETA’s have been in effect for a number of years for Kuwaitis traveling to the UK but it was for a single entry. The new one Mark is talking about is valid for multiple entries for a period of two years.
That is not correct information. Up until now Kuwaitis required visas to enter the UK. Starting next month Kuwaitis no longer require a visa. It has not been in effect for number of years, it’s been effect for 0 years because it hasn’t gone into effect yet.
You’re confusing ETA with EVW (electronic visa waiver). EVW is a visa, ETA is not.