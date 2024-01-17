Promoted: Future Kid Now in Souq Al-Mubarakiya

Future Kid opened their first branch back in 1987 in Muthana Mall, and now 37 years later, they’re opening their 15th location in Kuwait.

The new location is located inside the brand new Safat Al-Mubarakiya Mall, inside Souq Al-Mubarakiya. Future Kid realized there weren’t many activities for children and families in Souq Al-Mubarakiya, so they decided to open a location there to give families more things to do than just eat and shop.

The new location is large with bumper cars, a large ball pit, and plenty of arcade machines. They already soft launched a couple of weeks ago but the grand opening is officially on the 25th of January.

The new location is currently open daily from 10AM to 11PM and you can follow them to stay posted on future openings @futurekidkuwait. Here is the new location on Google Maps.