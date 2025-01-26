I don’t eat wings so I never tried Wingstop. I can understand for example why Chipotle is so popular, but how good is Wingstop that it’s gotten more engagement than when I announced Chipotle was coming to Kuwait? I didn’t think it was that big of a brand, I’m so confused.
9 replies on “Why is Wingstop so Popular in Kuwait?”
It may not be the Wingstop alone!. The day and time of posting, algorithm boost based on the early likes and after-all it’s chicken!. May be as they say all the stars aligned 🤷🏻♂️
It’s a habba thing, all the kids are into that particular brand. My kids only eat it when we go to Dubai! They’re addcited to it, and it’s not even very good tbh
Its very popular in the UK I tried it last summer in Scotland its amazing and Halal ! The sauces and mixes are really good, my kids love it.
I tried it in Dubai, super delicious! I pray it’s the same quality here once its up and running. The chicken is not greasy or rubbery, it’s crispy & fresh (it’s not one of those chicken places where you take a bite of it and oil gushes out). Possibly one of the best boneless wings I have ever tried.
It should be the same since it’s the Dubai franchisee thats opening it in Kuwait. So should be same everything.
Boneless wings as in actually boneless wings? or the scam breaded breastpieces
chicken places where you take a bite of it and oil gushes out is what I’m looking for
The only reason I ever eat wings is because I would feel guilty throwing it out and eating the rest of the chicken. I can’t imagine someone eating only that. It’s objectively the worst part of the chicken.
Actually its not more about wingstop but more about how we always lacked a proper wings restaurant, the one in discovery used to be nice but since it closed we didnt have a replacement