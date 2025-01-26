Updated Traffic Fines You Should Know About

The Ministry of Interior has recently revised the fines for traffic violations, which will take effect in April. With so many updates, it’s hard to cover them all, so I’ve highlighted the ones I think are most important. You can check them out on my instagram account here.

I’ve reworded some of the violations to make them easier to understand, but if you’d like to see the full list in its original terminology, you can find it here.

One thing I found interesting is on the last page of the fines list on the MOI account where it says:

A Fine of 1000-2000KD

Anyone who, by using a device or means of communication or otherwise, captures one or more pictures, or a video or audio clip, or publishes any of them during the commission of any of the crimes stipulated in this law.

They are basically criminalizing the act of documenting or sharing media related to a crime in progress. I’m assuming its meant for the guys who post videos on tiktok of them racing or performing stunts. But it’s not clear if this also applies to bystanders capturing a crime. For example, if I see a car parked on a curb and I post a tiktok video showing it and complaining about it. Will I be fined?