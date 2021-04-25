#لا_تجاهر_بالافطار #Dont_Eat_or_Drink_In_Public_During_Day_Time_in_Ramadan pic.twitter.com/KN2mAvTTF0
— وزارة الداخلية (@Moi_kuw) April 21, 2021
This is too funny.
via @MohammadRSharaf #also_make_sure_you_try_his_shawarma
#لا_تجاهر_بالافطار #Dont_Eat_or_Drink_In_Public_During_Day_Time_in_Ramadan pic.twitter.com/KN2mAvTTF0
— وزارة الداخلية (@Moi_kuw) April 21, 2021
This is too funny.
via @MohammadRSharaf #also_make_sure_you_try_his_shawarma
HAHAHAHA
It’s one thing to force someone who’s fasting to eat or drink, but if a person decides for themselves to eat or drink why must they be punished for it?
Nobody is forcing anybody to fast, the law is very clear, during Ramadan day’s don’t eat or drink in public! Why is that hard to understand? Every single country has rules but noo! any rule that is sourced back to Islam is oppressive and is against human rights and should be canceled. double standards at its finest.
Punishing a person for eating or drinking in public during day time in ramadan is not islamic
Yeah right. If you are seen without Christmas hat on 25 of Dec in public you will be prosecuted by police – Islamists are not exempted, no hat- jail!!!
If someone needed to drink water because of the heat during the day of Ramadan will you report them to the police? Because after all, “The law is very clear”.
He can drink somewhere private.. Is that very hard to do? I don’t think so. That’s the whole point! Oh my god does everyone walk eat and drink at all times these days? Is that someone a four years old? Because this is the only way to justify such scenario where he wanna do it in public (other then medical reasons and such)
And for all those who are taking this lightly, only if you knew the teachings of Islam and how to practice this religion you’ll know exactly why this has became a law in the first place. Ramadan is the third pillar of the five pillars of Islam. It has its respect. If other religions are misinterpreted and not being practiced or presented on people’s wishes and whims- Islam is the only religion that its believers actually practice the same way its prophet practiced. And if you’re a practicing Muslim, you know that Ramadan has its respect and you don’t disrespect it in the public because of its sacracy.
The point of Ramadan is to feel the thirst and hunger of those who suffer on daily basis and die from poverty. To restrain our desires and feed our souls. Something many don’t understand and why exactly keep making jokes and try to remove this law because they worship their own desires and freedom more than anything else.
Now feel free to enroll your sarcastic comments. Hope it makes you feel better.
That’s not a strong argument.
There are more Muslims in countries like France, Germany, UK, Sweden, Canada, US, etcetera… and they fast perfectly fine during Ramadan just like you do. Their country doesn’t shut down or cut their work hours or try to make their fasting experience any easier.
Allowing people to dine at restaurants and eat in public shouldn’t have an effect on your religion, beliefs, or your fasting ability.
+1
Ramadan fasting is for you to be disciplined and have self-control. If you’re controlling your entire environment and daily routine, then don’t talk about the way the prophet used to practice.
This law is pathetic, tidili3 zayed. Is it supposed to encourage people to fast when they don’t believe in it?
P.S. I do fast but in no way am I bothered by people eating and drinking around me.
I believe everyone has the right to practice their own religion and that they do not have to enforce it onto others. If you have a problem with other people eating or drinking in public during Ramadan, maybe you’re the problem. If you happen to see it, just don’t look? You said “The point of Ramadan is to feel the thirst and hunger of those who suffer on daily basis and die from poverty”, if you give this a thought, people in poverty always get to see other people eat and drink in public.
I think your argument is very sensationalized and faulty.
How can you restrict someone who does not believe in what you believe in from doing something as natural as eating or drinking?
Living in a hot climate, carrying on their daily duties, doing their jobs, having to put up with people’s frustration and rudeness “because they are fasting” but if someone catches them drinking water out in the open then all hell breaks loose as if they’ve committed murder.
“The point of Ramadan is to feel the thirst and hunger of those who suffer on daily basis and die from poverty. To restrain our desires and feed our souls.”
IF you think one of lessons you are taught by fasting is to realize how the poor feel, well the poor see people around them eating and drinking everyday, and there’s no law to prohibit eating or drinking in front of those with less. How can you restrain your desires when you’re in an artificial setting where you’ve eliminated everything that reminds you of your desires.
That’s just a silly pseudo-reality that does not reflect reality. If you have respect for the third pillar of Islam then treat it in a respectful way and don’t try to play it on easy mode. If you believe fasting is a test from god then for the love of god take that test seriously on yourself first.
Buddy if you lack the will power to control yourself and not feel bad when you see someone eating or drinking in public then maybe you shouldn’t be fasting to begin with lol
Because they are in non-Muslim countries! Kuwait is a Muslim country. Go read the constitution
Many laws don’t suit our likings but we comply anyways
This is just another law many people (mostly if not all are Islamophobics and those who aren’t well educated on Islam) like to complain about every single Ramadan
I’m with you Hamad. My +1 above was directed to your post but seems like it is for another. It must be a huge relief for Muslims to have full solidarity to fast as a majority religious group here. I expect that any normal person who is even a little bit hungry would be tempted by someone eating or drinking in front of them. Let alone a fasting person in Kuwait ‘s heat. Let’s try to see things from another culture’ s view and not just our own. Especially when we are guests here. No one said you can’t eat. Just kindly do it in private for the daytime for one month. Not so hard after all.
Unrelated.. Where do you find car cleaning products/soaps/tools ?
Ace, true value, ProTech, sultan
I love how they made sure to underscore to space everything out lmao!
I have a stupidly epic assistant that I don’t understand.
His life pre-ramadan
– no breakfast
– no lunch
– only a snack while leaving office
– dinner
– water is part of his routine
– no tea / no coffee
Productivity & Efficiency : superb, quick and very attentive.
His life during Ramadan
– no breakfast
– no lunch
– no snack while leaving office
– iftaar
– no tea / no coffee
Productivity & Efficiency : Prominent difference notice, dull, moody, plain and simple dumb & half dead in office.
I wonder what causes the difference