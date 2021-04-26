At the start of the curfew, I asked for some shows to watch since I had pretty much watched everything already. I got a bunch of suggestions and some turned out to be really great, so here are some more recommendations for you to watch:
New Amsterdam
This show is so cheesy but there are over 50 episodes and although it’s so not my style, I couldn’t stop watching it. It’s like driving by a car wreck on the highway, binge-watched the show over a two-week period non-stop so it helped kill a lot of time. There are two seasons out on Netflix and season 3 recently started on Hulu.
The Terror
Two seasons, two different stories. I loved season 1 but couldn’t get past the first episode of season 2. Season 1 on the other hand grabbed my attention from the very first episode. It’s very different from the usual stuff I watch and based in a time period I’m usually not a fan of so the whole thing was a bit refreshing. It’s a horror but has more of an amazing stories kind of vibe. Highly recommend it, available on Hulu.
Industry
While working on this post I realized none of the shows here have good trailers, Industry included. This is a show about young traders at a UK bank and if I just went off the trailer above I would have thought it was actually boring or lame. It wasn’t. It’s very different from other trading shows like Billions or Black Monday, but that’s mostly because it’s British so it’s a lot calmer and less dramatic. Only one season is out and it’s available on HBO.
Your Honor
I was close to not adding this show to the list only because I really really hated the way it ended. But up till the ending, this show was so good and stars both Bryan Cranston and Michael Stuhlbarg (Boardwalk Empire) so really incredible acting. This show is on Showtime.
The Big Flower Fight
I thought I posted about this series but just searched the blog and turns out I haven’t. If you like shows like The Great British Bake Off then you’ll like this show since it’s got a very similar structure, style and mood. It’s on Netflix.
The Great Pottery Throw Down
Similar to The Big Flower Fight and The Great British Bake Off, a bunch of amateur potters compete to become the top potter. It’s also a British show so it’s slow-paced, calm and very chill to watch. It’s available on HBO.
Blown Away
Ok one more show similar to the two above except this one is about glass blowers competing against each other. Unlike the other two this one is an American show so it’s much more fast-paced and intense but it was also fun to watch and really interesting. This one is on Netflix.
New Amsterdam <3
Have you watched American Gods? I think you might like it.
No will check it out
I love american gods but wouldn’t recommend it to anyone.
I wanted to send a big thank you to the person who mentioned “Mr. Mercedes” in the comments of the original post, that was a real gem.
Oh I must have missed that, just checked it out now and might start watching it tonight
Give it a go, it is not common that all seasons are equally good, probably one of the best King TV adaptations. Loved the soundtrack.
I’m pretty sure that was me, as well as Industry.
It’s superb isn’t it?
(If it wasn’t me and I’m remembering wrong then apologies to who it actually was :) )
Did you watch Industry based on my recommendation? I wasn’t sure it would be your thing.
Just a heads up that Industry and The Terror season one are on BBC iPlayer if you don’t want to pay for Hulu / HBO.
“Upload” on Amazon Prime looks promising, from the creator of Parks & Rec and The Office
False Flag is pretty good I heard… will start it over the weekend
Any Korean series recommendations from anyone?
Absolutely, we thoroughly enjoyed “Uncanny Counter” on Netflix. :)
Vicenzo is simply wonderful drama that will get you hooked.
More people should be watching Warrior and Expanse 👌🏻
Stream Shadow & Bone, and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier ❤️
Also, Invincible. It’s kinda like The Boys, but better and less mean-spirited.
I would recommend The Nevers on HBO, Victorians with random superpowers and a mystery element. I absolutely love it, there are only 3 episodes so far but its so great!
also Shadow and Bone!
Resident Alien has Alan Tudyk, the Rookie has Nathan Fillion. If you’ve watched firefly, then you know them!