Is Paris Hilton Coming to Kuwait?

Ulta Beauty is opening in Kuwait on November 7th, and there’s a rumor going around that they’re bringing a megastar for the launch. A couple hours ago, they posted a teaser that looks like it could be Paris Hilton. The video describes the person coming as “iconic,” which happens to be the name of Paris Hilton’s perfume that also happened to have launched exclusively at Ulta Beauty.

I used to have a huge crush on her back in the late 90s, so it’s going to suck if I miss her visit since I’m not going to be here for the opening. I’ve reached out to a couple of sources for confirmation but haven’t heard back yet. I’ll update this post once I find out more.

Update: A reader DM’d me to point out the video they’re using is from Bella Hadid’s Orebella. So the fact they’re using the term “Iconic” but the video is from Orebella makes me think they’re just trying to confuse us. So could be either Paris or Bella 🤷🏼‍♂️