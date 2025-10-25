Leica Store Opening in Kuwait

Leica is opening a store in Kuwait at 360 Mall. Boushahri Group used to be the dealers in Kuwait back when they were selling 35mm cameras. I remember always wanting the Leica Minilux point and shoot and later the CM, but they were too expensive. When Boushahri closed their main store on Salem Mubarak they continued to sell Leica at their smaller store on Baghdad Street before eventually shutting down.

Leica is now no longer with Boushahri Group and instead with the Qatari luxury group Ali Bin Ali.