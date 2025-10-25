Bella Hadid is Coming to Kuwait

Earlier today I got confirmation that it’s Bella Hadid coming to Kuwait and not Paris Hilton. Bella is the founder of the fragrance brand Ôrəbella, which she launched in partnership with Ulta Beauty. With over 60 million followers on Instagram, I think she’s the highest-profile celebrity to visit Kuwait since Kim Kardashian back in 2012.

Bella will be in Kuwait on November 7 to launch Ulta Beauty at The Avenues. The timing hasn’t been finalized yet, but it’s expected to take place in the afternoon.

Follow @ultabeautymiddleeast for the official announcement.