First Look at the New Season of JŌN, the Seaside Experience

JŌN, the seaside experience that launched last year near Kuwait Towers, is back for a new season. The project is by Gastronomica, the same group behind many of our favorite food spots like OFK, Burger Boutique, Cocoa Room, Lazy Cat, and Slider Station. This year, the project has expanded to become four times bigger and now includes two dining experiences instead of one.

There are now two entrances to JŌN. Last year’s entrance is now exclusively for OFK, while the second entrance takes you to the newly expanded area called Seef AlJŌN. The new area features retail partners like JADEBOTANICS, Atyab AlMarshoud, Hamsa, and Velvet Desert, along with the return of BRW, their coffee concept, which has a new look this season. There’s also a lot more seating now, with benches incorporated into the landscape and spread throughout the project. But the biggest surprise for me was finding out they’re bringing back their Pan-Asian concept, RÉPUBLIQUE, for this season of JŌN.

RÉPUBLIQUE was my favorite part of the tour and I think it’s going to be a huge hit this winter. Walking in felt like being back on vacation in Marrakesh. The open roof courtyard has a garden-like area in the middle, giving it the feel of a riad with colors, furniture, and materials that are beautifully curated. Even the main dining room was covered in beautiful wallpaper, and had large floor-to-ceiling windows that overlooked the water. Both areas are literally by the sea. If you’re sitting outside on the patio, you’re just a few feet from the sand and water. There isn’t anything like it in Kuwait.

Here are some important details:

OFK: Similar to last year, they’ll continue offering their signature dining experience, with pricing that varies depending on the scheduled events under JŌN Theatre.

RÉPUBLIQUE: Reservations are required, but there are no booking fees.

Seef AlJŌN: Entry is free, so you could go in, explore, shop and grab a coffee if you want.

JŌN is opening this Saturday, November 1st. To stay posted on their activities as well as the booking links, head to @jon.kuwait. To check out more photos, click here.