Messilah Beach Open this Weekend

Last year I got a tour of Messilah Beach and shared photos of the space, and since then quite a bit has changed. Messilah Beach is now set to open this coming weekend, and the biggest update since my last visit is that there will no longer be a ticketing system to enter. It’s now open entry for everyone.

The Messilah Beach project includes various water play zones, kids play areas, tennis, football and basketball courts, plenty of restaurants, and a large beach area. Visitors will be able to explore the different facilities and only pay for the activities they take part in.

Not everything is open yet. Right now, Fun Quest, Trampo at The Beach (which looks incredible), Oliver restaurant, 1% Coffee, Trolley, and the sports courts are open. Over the next few weeks more concepts will be opening including Chocomelt, Ananas, Zooba, Frost Gelato, Good Stuff, Mr. Holmes, Soul Juice, Potato & Sweet, Thai Wok, &Cookies, and Just Juice. A fun entertainment park will also be popping up on the beach this winter.

The soft opening is this weekend and there will be various activities taking place from sunset to 10PM, including DJ performances, sea-themed parades, and food trucks right by the shore. So if you’re looking for something to do this weekend, you can pass by and check the place out. @messilahbeach

