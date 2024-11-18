First Look at JON – A New Seaside Experience

JON is a new experience by the sea that launches today. The project is by Gastronomica, the same group behind a lot of our favorite food brands like OFK, Burger Boutique, Cocoa Room, Lazy Cat, and Slider Station, so you can expect an elevated experience.

The location is stunning. I first visited last week while it was still under construction, and returned yesterday at sunset to experience the play of light and shadows. JON was built right next to the water, so once you’re inside get an uninterrupted view of the sea.

The place is divided into two main areas:

Al-Qarya

Meaning the village, this first area at JON is both a retail and culinary spot. There are a number of retail shops located in this space as well as an art exhibition space. Al-Qarya also has two dining concepts, the first is BRW, a coffee and bakery concept, and the second is Fat Pie, a new pizza concept offering artisanal pizzas.

OFK

The second half of JON is taken up by their sophisticated dining experience, OFK. OFK at JON will feature a new innovative menu different from their existing menu at their Al Hamra location, but in addition to food, OFK will also have live musical entertainment.

To get access to JON, you need to make a reservation through their website. Al-Qarya is free to access daily from 8AM to 4PM, but still requires registration due to the limited number of guests the area can take. If you want to access Al-Qarya between 4PM and 12AM, then the price of entry is 10KD. This includes a 5KD entry charge, with the remaining 5KD usable as credit within the venue.

Accessing OFK requires a different reservation. OFK opens from 6PM to 12AM and it’s 30KD per person. The 30 KD is credited toward your dining experience, which is à la carte rather than a set menu.

JON is located near the Kuwait Towers, right next to where Trader Vic’s used to be (Google Maps). If you’re interested in reserving your spot, head to jonkuwait.com

For more photos, check out my Instagram @248am