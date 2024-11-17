Last day to view the Hungarian Ceramics Exhibition

Today is the final day of the Tareq Rajab Museum’s Hungarian Zsolnay Ceramics Exhibition. The exhibition is in collaboration with the Hungarian Embassy in Kuwait and there are 560 pieces on display, highlighting 150 years of Hungarian ceramic development.

The ceramic pieces are from a private collection and haven’t been seen by the public for over 20 years. So this is a very rare opportunity to check them out.

The exhibition is free and takes place at Dar El Cid in Jabriya (Google Maps). Their timings are 9AM to 1PM and 4:30PM to 8:30PM. If you don’t have anything to do today pass by. @trmkuwait