I just got an email letting me know that Alive Yoga is reopening again. Alive Yoga used to be my favorite yoga spot before they closed down a few years ago so pretty excited that they’re reopening again.

According to the email initially it will be invite only and then later opened to the public. I think the invitation for now is for previous members hence why I got invited.

The opening date is December 15th. Their instagram isn’t updated but if you want to check it out it’s @aliveyoga