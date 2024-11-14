Movies & TV Shows to Watch this Weekend

This week I started watching The Artful Dodger on Hulu. As a fan of the book Oliver Twist, I’m really enjoying the show to the point I put Disclaimer on hold so I could watch this show instead.

I also watched the season finale of The Penguin. I wasn’t expecting to like the series as much as I did, the acting, storyline, the action, it was all really fun to watch.

Gladiator II is in the cinemas from today, I don’t recall the last time I was interested in watching a film at the movies, I think it was Oppenheimer. But, I’m going to wait to hear if anything is censored before I book my tickets.

Let me know in the comments what you recently watched or planning to watch.

Movies at the Cinemas

The movies below are now showing at the local cinemas:

New This Week:

Cinderella’s Curse (3.3)

Gladiator II (7.0)

Other Movies Showing:

Canary Black (5.3)

Cricket & Antoinette (6.2)

Monster Summer (6.1)

Panda Plan (6.1)

Piece by Piece (7.0)

Rebellious (6.8)

Red One (6.7)

Smile 2 (7.1)

Terrifier 3 (6.7)

The Wild Robot (8.2)

Venom: The Last Dance (6.3)