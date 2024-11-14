This week I started watching The Artful Dodger on Hulu. As a fan of the book Oliver Twist, I’m really enjoying the show to the point I put Disclaimer on hold so I could watch this show instead.
I also watched the season finale of The Penguin. I wasn’t expecting to like the series as much as I did, the acting, storyline, the action, it was all really fun to watch.
Gladiator II is in the cinemas from today, I don’t recall the last time I was interested in watching a film at the movies, I think it was Oppenheimer. But, I’m going to wait to hear if anything is censored before I book my tickets.
Let me know in the comments what you recently watched or planning to watch.
Movies at the Cinemas
The movies below are now showing at the local cinemas:
New This Week:
Cinderella’s Curse (3.3)
Gladiator II (7.0)
Other Movies Showing:
Canary Black (5.3)
Cricket & Antoinette (6.2)
Monster Summer (6.1)
Panda Plan (6.1)
Piece by Piece (7.0)
Rebellious (6.8)
Red One (6.7)
Smile 2 (7.1)
Terrifier 3 (6.7)
The Wild Robot (8.2)
Venom: The Last Dance (6.3)
The numbers in brackets refer to the IMDB rating at the time of publishing.
2 replies on “Movies & TV Shows to Watch this Weekend”
The Penguin was nice, but I found some dialogue a little cheesy.
Silo season 2 starts tomorrow!
Dune: Prophecy starts next monday!
movies I watched:
– Little Miss Sunshine (2006) this is a perfect movie. very entertaining
– The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou (2004) better than expected. I love it
– Idiocracy (2006) first time watching it. very relevant even after 18 years of its release
– Megalopolis (2024) a great movie. I don’t understand the low ratings. will watch it again in the weekend
– Perfect Blue (1997) the beginning is boring but picks up midway. a great psychological thriller
– Rumours (2024) pointless movie. total waste of time. not recommended
With that list of movies, there really is no reason to go anywhere near a cinema!