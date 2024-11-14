Lucky Manca’s Lucky Trio: Triple the Luck!

Lucky Manca came to life in a very organic process. The owner, Awce, used to make cookies, brownies, and other simple comfort treats for his friends and family. After a lot of encouragement, he took his first step and launched a home business with one product, a box of mini brownies.

Eventually, his home business gained so much popularity that demand outgrew his abilities. So, he put the concept on hold, rebuilt it as an official business with a team and large kitchen, and relaunched last month.

With the relaunch, he also expanded the menu to include brownies, cookies, and his special chocolate crunch. Awce also introduced limited items from the test kitchen like the crack cheesecake which is on the menu right now.

Lucky Manca also have an item on the menu called the Lucky Trio. It’s a box that contains all three of their main items which makes it a great dessert to take to gatherings.

If you want to try them out, they’re available on @bilbayt, @itslocals, @deliveroo_kw and their website luckymanca.com. For more info and photos, head to @luckymanca.xyz