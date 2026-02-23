So back in January I posted about the situation with Royal Pharmacy, recently though I found out more interesting details.
Not sure if anyone noticed but ALL pharmacies are now rebranding. Pharmacies can no longer have franchise branding. So no more Royal Pharmacy, Al Hajery, Al Mutawa, Pharmazone, Boots, etc.. Instead each pharmacy needs to have a different name, You’ll also notice they all have the official government pharmacy logo on their signages now.
Really weird I wonder why this sudden change.
7 replies on “More Pharmacies Drama”
It’s not sudden and has been brewing for a while. 2 years ago they banned cash over 10KD at pharmacies, and last year they announced that you cannot have two pharmacies closer than 500m to each other. Why all the hate?
What about the Boots stores in malls? Will they be changed too?
So no scope for a CVS or Duane Reade ever opening shop in Kuwait.
Could this be an after effect of Kuwait UAE Friendship forever week ? 🙂 🙂
It’s definitely a crackdown. The government is trying to tighten the loop on money laundering, especially since Kuwait was put back on the FATF grey list. These new branding, distance rules and cash payments limits are basically just “clean up” measures to increase transparency and oversight.
in this case. all brands should have different names like Sultan Center, Lulu Hypermarket. will they change as well or this strange rule only for pharmacies. but why ? what is the logic.
Yeah, this doesn’t look like regulation, it looks like “no one is allowed to succeed too much.” Easier to control everyone when they all look the same.
Sabah al salem needs more pharmacies!