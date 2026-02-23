More Pharmacies Drama

So back in January I posted about the situation with Royal Pharmacy, recently though I found out more interesting details.

Not sure if anyone noticed but ALL pharmacies are now rebranding. Pharmacies can no longer have franchise branding. So no more Royal Pharmacy, Al Hajery, Al Mutawa, Pharmazone, Boots, etc.. Instead each pharmacy needs to have a different name, You’ll also notice they all have the official government pharmacy logo on their signages now.

Really weird I wonder why this sudden change.