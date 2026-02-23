On Sportswear Store Now Open in Kuwait

The Swiss premium sportswear brand On just opened their first location in Kuwait at The Avenues. This is only their second location in the Gulf with the other store being in Riyadh.

The Kuwait store has On’s full range of footwear, apparel, and accessories across running, outdoor, training, tennis, and lifestyle categories.

If you want to check it out, the store is located in the Electra area near Pick, where the old entrance to Debenhams used to be. During Ramadan they’re open from 10AM to 4PM and then again 7:30PM to 1:30AM.