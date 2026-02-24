Faye A New Restaurant by Kuwaiti Chef Duha

I’ve known Duha for a few years since we used to work together, so I know how hard she works and how much effort she’s put into this (as well as how good her food is). Faye is her new restaurant, a chef led, upscale neighborhood spot opening today in the new Hessah Mubarak District. It’s built around how Duha loves to cook, Mediterranean ingredients typically around her, elevated through European techniques.

Faye isn’t a soulless concept, it’s personal and meant to feel like a place you belong. Somewhere warm, welcoming, refined but never intimidating. I passed by yesterday to check out the space and I really do love it. There’s both indoor and outdoor seating, but the indoor space is the star for me. The surreal organic ceiling flowing down towards the kitchen’s emerald green marble pass really gives the space a very unique look.

Duha also partnered with Seazen, the group behind concepts like Trapani, Okra, Masgouf and Melanzane. They’re handling the operational side of things so she can focus on the food and the brand.

Faye is soft opening tonight with a condensed menu, with the full menu launching after Eid. If you want to check it out, it’s right next door to The Neighbourhood at the entrance of Hessah Mubarak District (Google Maps). You can also check out their Instagram @faye.restaurant