Events Information

National Day Air Show Tomorrow

For those wondering if there will be an air show again this year, there will be. The air show is taking place tomorrow, February 25, from 2PM to 3:30PM near the Kuwait Towers.

There will also be a military display near the Kuwait Towers tomorrow from 5PM to 12AM and on February 26 from 3:30PM to 12AM.

As of now, it doesn’t look like there will be any fireworks.

Does anyone know where we could pray? I wanna attend the whole thing but where do I pray Asr and Maghreb? Is there a prayer room around the Kuwait tower area?

