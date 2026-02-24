For those wondering if there will be an air show again this year, there will be. The air show is taking place tomorrow, February 25, from 2PM to 3:30PM near the Kuwait Towers.
There will also be a military display near the Kuwait Towers tomorrow from 5PM to 12AM and on February 26 from 3:30PM to 12AM.
As of now, it doesn’t look like there will be any fireworks.
One reply on “National Day Air Show Tomorrow”
Does anyone know where we could pray? I wanna attend the whole thing but where do I pray Asr and Maghreb? Is there a prayer room around the Kuwait tower area?