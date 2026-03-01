I just published a post on Instagram about how I’m not going to post about the war over there. But, I will be posting about it here, at least for archival purposes.
When I initially launched the instagram account I gave it a different set of guidelines to follow vs the main blog, and one of those was that I wouldn’t post negative content. It’s why you’ll sometimes see a post here complaining or criticizing something, but you wouldn’t find it on my instagram account.
The blog on the other hand serves as a personal diary of a sorts, a memory timeline for myself where I come to and search for places, events, things and whatever else that happened during the past 20+ years of blogging. It would feel weird if in the future I wanted to find articles about this period we’re going through and not find anything. Especially since war blogging was how I first started in 2003.
Yesterday the airport getting damaged was pretty shocking and unexpected. I think the last time our airport got hit or damaged because of a missile was during the Iraq invasion in 2003, but I can’t seem to find any info on that especially now since all the news popping up relates to yesterday.
I’ve been using twitter to find most of my content like videos and stuff relating to different incidents happening around the region, but there is also so much fake stuff to sift through. So much fake content or inaccurate content that even when I come across a real incident it’s hard to tell if it’s actually real. A good example is how there is lots of content about Burj Khalifa being hit in Dubai which isn’t true, but then when I came across content about Burj Al Arab being hit I couldn’t tell if it was also fabricated.
On the other hand there are also a lot of funny memes on twitter which has been lightening up the mood.
Anyway, stay safe everyone, hopefully all this will be over soon.
4 replies on “War Blogging from Kuwait: @248AM vs 248AM.com”
This too shall pass. Kuwait has weathered far worse, and come out of it stronger and more resilient than before. Unlike the other Gulf states – the element of ‘shock and awe, is nothing new for the likes of Kuwait, Iraq, Jordan, Bahrain and Lebanon. Remember the 1983 bombing of the US embassy and petrochem complex in Kwt or the 1985 assassination attempt on the leadership in May 25, the seaside coffee shop bombings in July 1985, the innumerable Kuwait Airways aircraft hijackings in the 80s’ and the seven month long brutal Iraqi occupation of Kuwait. Whereas for the rest of the southern Gulf, yesterday’s deadly fireworks and missile attacks were fairly novel for them but for Kuwait it is all in a day’s work. It’s particularly sad that the new T2 took a hit. It was meant to be commissioned by Nov 2026 after protracted delays and what happened yesterday is likely, going to be the straw that broke the camel’s back- won’t be totally surprised now if it’s up and running anytime before 2030.
Stay safe Kuwait and lead by example.
Yes indeed, this too Shall pass. I hope everything resolves soon
Will the airport still be operating after all this is over? Or will airlines have to use Sheikh Saad terminal and T4?
From what I saw in the news I think the airport will be ready to operate like now as soon as the airspace is open. Seems like the drone falling just made a hole in the ceiling but don’t damage anything important.