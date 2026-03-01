Last week I posted about how all pharmacies now are being forced to be brandless, well it sucks that it’s happening.
Over the weekend I needed to get a specific plaster from a pharmacy which according to Talabat only Al Hajery Pharmacy had. Great, so I decided to pass by Al Hajery Pharmacy to get it since it’s a 500fils item and didn’t make sense to order it with Talabat. I couldn’t find an Al Hajery Pharmacy.
I obviously knew pharmacies were brandless now but I thought I remembered an area in Hawally where one branch was located. I also knew they used the color green for their branding so I figured it wouldn’t be so hard to find it. I was wrong. I went to three different green pharmacies in that area, two turned out to be Al Mutawa and one a Pharmazone!
I haven’t come across any news article about this change so I still don’t know what the reason behind this decision is. As an example of what I mean by pharmacies going brandless, the image on top is of a Boots store at The Avenues.
13 replies on “Brandless Pharmacies Suck”
im positive that whoever made the decision thought long and hard about it, and that in-depth research was carried out, many committees discussed it in great detail, , and that the decision makers wisely decided that this is the best thing for the country as a whole, god bless their wise thinking and decisiveness
This has always been the case!
What is in your chai haleeb ? Please share
Mine or Adly’s? 😀
In Japan this is known as the ‘Kuwait Decision Process’ (KDP) and it is taught in political science programs in Japanese universities.
Welcome to Kuwait. How decisions are made and final.
Boots is an international brand licensed by Al-Shaya, why did the new regulations have to affect it?
It affects all brands local and internationally
Why r they messing up with Boots? 😭 it already sucked compared to the ones in europe and now its nameless. So depressing
there is one Al hajery pharmacy, it is in Main salmiya co op, where pizza hut/burger king and KFC is, it’s next to labaguette.
hope this helps
Generic medicines of reputed companies should be welcomed by expats. It will significantly reduce costs. One can always choose branded. Also medicines in smaller quantity shld be made available. Once i had to take 2 tabs and i had to purchase 20. Rest 18 in dust bin and quiet expensive medicene at that
Generic pharmacies not pharmaceuticals, you misunderstood
I suspect it is because someone in the Ministry has taken a shine to Shakespearean drama and come up with What’s In a Name ?