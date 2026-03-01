Brandless Pharmacies Suck

Last week I posted about how all pharmacies now are being forced to be brandless, well it sucks that it’s happening.

Over the weekend I needed to get a specific plaster from a pharmacy which according to Talabat only Al Hajery Pharmacy had. Great, so I decided to pass by Al Hajery Pharmacy to get it since it’s a 500fils item and didn’t make sense to order it with Talabat. I couldn’t find an Al Hajery Pharmacy.

I obviously knew pharmacies were brandless now but I thought I remembered an area in Hawally where one branch was located. I also knew they used the color green for their branding so I figured it wouldn’t be so hard to find it. I was wrong. I went to three different green pharmacies in that area, two turned out to be Al Mutawa and one a Pharmazone!

I haven’t come across any news article about this change so I still don’t know what the reason behind this decision is. As an example of what I mean by pharmacies going brandless, the image on top is of a Boots store at The Avenues.