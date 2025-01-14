Talk about an unexpected collab, I just found out that Yelo! Pizza is teaming up with Caesars for a limited-edition pizza that will be available only on Jahez. I wasn’t shared a launch date, but was told it would be happening soon.
My guess is it’s Caesars sized Yelo! Pizzas, or maybe Caesars pizza dough with Yelo! Pizza’s toppings, should be cool either way.
3 replies on “Yelo! X Caesars Collaborating on Pizza”
Was thinking of pizzas. When. 🍕
Caesars uses ketchup on their pizzas. Yelo makes proper authentic Italian pizza. It’s like if Dom Perignon did a collab with Mountain Dew. Small chance it could be interesting though.
Dom Perignon collab with Mountain Dew would be epic