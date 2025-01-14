Categories
Yelo! X Caesars Collaborating on Pizza

Talk about an unexpected collab, I just found out that Yelo! Pizza is teaming up with Caesars for a limited-edition pizza that will be available only on Jahez. I wasn’t shared a launch date, but was told it would be happening soon.

My guess is it’s Caesars sized Yelo! Pizzas, or maybe Caesars pizza dough with Yelo! Pizza’s toppings, should be cool either way.

Caesars uses ketchup on their pizzas. Yelo makes proper authentic Italian pizza. It’s like if Dom Perignon did a collab with Mountain Dew. Small chance it could be interesting though.

